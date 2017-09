The beans are a high-end variety called "gesha" beans, which come from Ninety Plus Gesha Estates in Panama and allegedly have a lighter, "more tea-like" taste than other blends, Eater reports. It goes for as much as $350 a pound, and is the most expensive coffee in America, according to "Secret Lives of the Super Rich."

The Extraction Lab uses a high-tech, computerized machine called a Steampunk to create the coffee. The machines cost $13,900 and the Brooklyn coffee shop has eight of them.

Perez says the price is worth it for his customers: "We actually sell out pretty fast."

