Trump met with Kevin Warsh amid quest to fill Fed chair job

Former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh has met with President Donald Trump as the search continues to see who will head the central bank.

Warsh met with both Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, though it's not yet clear what the topic might have been. Citing a White House source, the Wall Street Journal said the meeting was to discuss the Fed job.

The meeting comes amid speculation over whether Trump will reappoint current Chair Janet Yellen when her term expires in February or will move on to someone new.

Warsh's name has come up frequently in discussions over who might be the next to guide monetary policy.

Earlier in the year, it appeared that chief White House economic advisor Gary Cohn, the former chief operating officer at Goldman Sachs, was the front-runner. However, Cohn's criticism of Trump's response to the racial violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, apparently alienated him from the president.

PredictIt, and online site where users can place best on the probability of various events, had put Yellen as a prohibitive leader in the race for the appointment, but that changed quickly Friday. Warsh vaulted to the front of the pack, most recently carrying a 36 percent chance of getting the job.

CNBC has reached out to Warsh for comment.

In addition to serving with the Fed, Warsh also was an on advisory council to Trump that disbanded in August following the Charlottesville furor. Warsh also served as an advisor to former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, whom Trump defeated in the Republican primaries.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

Click here for the latest on the markets.