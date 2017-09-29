US futures point to cautious open amid concerns over Trump tax proposals

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a cautious, mixed open on Friday morning as traders grappled with concerns about the new tax proposals.

Markets are focusing on the tax reform plans and what will happen to them when they enter Congress. The reform plans, which promise lower tax rates for corporations and individuals, could be watered down or fail to pass at all; the administration and the Republicans have struggled to pass major legislation this year.

The dollar index, which has gained around 1 percent this week thanks to the Federal Reserve's indications for monetary policy tightening, may also be having an impact on those firms which rely on foreign earnings.

The Dow is seen down about 8 points, while the S&P 500 is seen 1.4 points lower. The S&P set a record close in the previous session. In contrast, the tech-focused Nasdaq is seen 5 points higher.

On the data front, Friday will see the U.S. report on personal income growth for August, which is expected to show growth of 0.2 percent. The Chicago purchasing managers' index for September and the final reading of consumer sentiment will also be published.

In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.04 percent higher on Friday morning. In Asia, the Shanghai composite in China closed 0.29 percent higher, while the Nikkei in Japan closed 0.03 percent lower.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $57.63 a barrel on Friday morning, up 0.38 percent, while U.S. crude was around $51.59 a barrel, up 0.06 percent.