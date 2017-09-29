US stocks set to conclude best September in four years

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer says senators from both parties are close to finalizing a bipartisan deal to shore up the health insurance exchanges created under Obamacare. The move would stabilize the market for individuals who buy their own insurance plans on the federal or state-based exchanges. (Reuters)



Trump administration health affairs chief Tom Price will repay the federal government nearly $52,000 for his "seat" on more than two dozen private jet trips, which cost taxpayers more than $400,000. He also promised to refrain from using charter flights in the future. (CNBC)

White House top economic advisor Gary Cohn says that tax cuts the GOP proposed this week will be paid for entirely through economic growth. He also said the administration is not willing to go higher than 20 percent on the corporate tax rate. (CNBC)



The White House urged the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission to put on hold the sale of the Chicago Stock Exchange to a Chinese-led group, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Trump administration declared that its relief efforts in Puerto Rico are succeeding, but people on the island said help was scarce and disorganized while food supplies dwindled in some remote towns eight days after Hurricane Maria devastated the U.S. territory. (AP)



After a report that President Trump's son-in-law and advisor, Jared Kushner, and other senior White House officials were using private email accounts, the White House has launched an internal investigation into the use of private email. (Politico)

Twitter (TWTR) has suspended approximately 200 accounts linked to Russia while it investigates efforts to interfere with the 2016 presidential election. However, Senator Mark Warner, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Twitter's response was inadequate. (CNBC)

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears stood to observe the national anthem on Thursday. Players and coaches from both teams locked arms on their respective sidelines in a display of unity. No one sat and no one kneeled. (USA Today)

Amazon's (AMZN) Whole Foods unit said it suffered a limited data breach involving payment card information. The breach involved restaurants and other venues within some Whole Foods stores and did not involve the overall payment system for groceries. (CNBC)

Alphabet-unit Google (GOOGL) is reportedly building a tabletop smart screen device capable of making video calls, accessing company apps, and controlling smart-home devices. It would be in direct competition with Amazon's Echo Show. (TechCrunch)

Dara Khosrowshahi, the new CEO of Uber, will meet the head of the London transport system next Tuesday as the Silicon Valley giant steps up the fight to regain its license in the British capital. Regulator Transport for London said last week it would not renew Uber's license. (Reuters)

IKEA is buying online on-demand services platform TaskRabbit, which lets users hire people to help them move, clean up the house, or assemble furniture. Much of Ikea's furniture requires customers to screw together table legs, bedframes, and dining room chairs. (AP)