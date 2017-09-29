US Treasurys lower amid concerns about Republican tax plan

U.S. government debt prices were lower on Friday morning as investors grew skeptical about how tax reform will deliver growth, or be delivered at all.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was higher at around 2.3104 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 2.8712 percent. Yields move inversely to prices.

Investors are concerned that the Republicans and the Trump administration, which has struggled to pass major legislation such as health-care reform, will be unable to push its tax code changes through Congress.