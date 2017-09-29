When it comes to college financial aid, filing early isn’t always best

Great news for the super-organized: Starting Sunday, you can submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid to start your financial aid process for the 2018-19 school year.
Conventional wisdom dictates that you should do so as soon as possible. Yet for some families, biding your time may boost aid dollars, said Kalman Chany, president of Campus Consultants Inc. and author of The Princeton Review's "Paying for College Without Going Broke." The 2018 edition was published Sept. 19.
"The big myth is that all aid is awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis, but for many types of aid it's not," Chany said. "Families should file the form when they're going to demonstrate the most eligibility for money."