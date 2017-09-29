When it comes to college financial aid, filing early isn’t always best

"The biggest mistake that people make is not filling out the FAFSA, or filling it out late."

Families who aren't under the gun to file quickly might be able to boost their chances by considering how their assets will be measured in aid calculations. For example, most types of debt, including credit-card debt, car loans and the mortgage on your primary residence, are not reported on FAFSA and so don't reduce your family's net worth in aid calculations.

That means it can make sense to accelerate debt payments before filing. (Equity in your primary residence isn't reported on FAFSA but may be considered by schools that use the CSS Profile form.)

Some families may benefit by sheltering after-tax dollars in retirement-savings vehicles, such as Roth individual retirement accounts and some types of annuities, said Will Alford, president of Education Planning Resources. Assets in retirement accounts are generally excluded from a family's net worth in aid calculations. However, accelerating contributions to pretax retirement accounts, such as 401(k)s, does not provide the same benefit since contributions lower parents' federal income tax liability, and higher taxes boost aid chances, Alford said.

Another possible reason for waiting is the roaring stock market, which could be due for a correction.

"If the stock market crashes after you've filed, you can't go back and change the value of your accounts on the form," Chany said. "FAFSA takes a snapshot of your assets on the date you file the form."