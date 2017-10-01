    ×

    Shares in Japan, Australia rise, as market digests improved Tankan

    • The Bank of Japan's "Tankan" survey found business confidence among large manufacturers improved over the past three months
    • Australian shares traded up, as major banks gaining more than 1 percent each
    • Markets in China, Hong Kong, India and South Korea were closed on Monday

    Asia markets traded modestly higher on Monday, but several major markets were set to be shuttered for much of the week.

    In Japan, the benchmark Nikkei 225 was up 0.1 percent at 20,374.36 in early trade. The Topix index was a touch lower, trading down 0.05 percent at 1,673.96.

    Prior to market open, the Bank of Japan released the results of its "Tankan" survey that showed business confidence among large manufacturers in Japan improved in the three months from the previous survey in June. The headline number stood at plus 22 in the September survey, compared with June's plus 17. But the reading is expected to fall to plus 19 over the next three months.

    The numbers are derived from taking the difference between those who find business conditions favorable and those who find it unfavorable. A positive reading indicates more businesses find conditions to be favorable.

    In Australia, the ASX 200 traded up 1.11 percent at 5,744.70 in morning trade. Major banking shares climbed, with ANZ up 1.08 percent, Commonwealth Bank higher by 1.49 percent, Westpac up 1.25 percent and the National Australia Bank advancing 0.92 percent.

    Markets in China were closed for mid-Autumn festival and national day, while the South Korean market was closed for a designated "temporary holiday." Markets in Hong Kong and India were also closed.

    Stateside, questions about the future of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen led to some market moves on Friday, including a hiccup in stock prices and a rise in Treasury yields.

    That followed a report that President Donald Trump met with former Fed governor and former Morgan Stanley executive Kevin Warsh, who was previously rumored to be a contender for the central bank's top post.

    "Traders will continue to be vigilant as they search the news tickers for headline clues as to who the next Fed Chair will be, and how the tax reform process is going," said Stephen Innes, head of trading in Asia Pacific at OANDA, in a morning note.

    In the foreign exchange market, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, traded at 93.156. Meanwhile, the Japanese yen was at 112.59 per dollar, and the Australian dollar was at $0.7841, both trading in line with Friday's levels.

    Innes added that forex markets will "continue to be sensitive to headline risk" as the start of the fourth quarter brings "a deluge of central bank speakers along with the main sentiment and inflation prints."

    He also said that traders are likely to watch developments in Spain, where regional officials in Catalonia said a majority of the residents there voted in favor of breaking away in a banned referendum.

    The euro traded at $1.1799 Monday morning.

