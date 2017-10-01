Shares in Japan, Australia rise, as market digests improved Tankan

Asia markets traded modestly higher on Monday, but several major markets were set to be shuttered for much of the week.

In Japan, the benchmark Nikkei 225 was up 0.1 percent at 20,374.36 in early trade. The Topix index was a touch lower, trading down 0.05 percent at 1,673.96.

Prior to market open, the Bank of Japan released the results of its "Tankan" survey that showed business confidence among large manufacturers in Japan improved in the three months from the previous survey in June. The headline number stood at plus 22 in the September survey, compared with June's plus 17. But the reading is expected to fall to plus 19 over the next three months.

The numbers are derived from taking the difference between those who find business conditions favorable and those who find it unfavorable. A positive reading indicates more businesses find conditions to be favorable.

In Australia, the ASX 200 traded up 1.11 percent at 5,744.70 in morning trade. Major banking shares climbed, with ANZ up 1.08 percent, Commonwealth Bank higher by 1.49 percent, Westpac up 1.25 percent and the National Australia Bank advancing 0.92 percent.

Markets in China were closed for mid-Autumn festival and national day, while the South Korean market was closed for a designated "temporary holiday." Markets in Hong Kong and India were also closed.