Here are the retailers opting to stay closed on Thanksgiving this year

With weeks still to go until Halloween, many retailers have already made plans ahead of the all-important Black Friday — a day to hypothetically turn from unprofitable, in the red, to profitable, in the black.

In recent years, though, there's been a trend toward companies trying to squeeze as many sales out of the holiday weekend as possible, opting to remain open the day before, on Thanksgiving.

The so-called creep from Friday to Thursday began in 2010, when department store chain Sears opened on Thanksgiving. Wal-Mart made a similar move in 2011, and Target in 2012.

Phillip Dengler, the co-owner of deals website BestBlackFriday.com, has for the past few years been compiling a list of those retailers that will remain closed on Thanksgiving, holding to Black Friday tradition.

America's largest shopping mall, the Mall of America, bucked the trend and closed on Thanksgiving in 2016, after first deciding to open early for shoppers at midnight on Black Friday in 2012. In the years that followed, the mall opened at 8 p.m. on Thursday in 2014, and 6 p.m. in 2015.

In his discussions with retailers this year, Dengler said the reason most often mentioned for a company staying closed on Thursday was so that employees can spend time with family and friends. Some of those staying closed on Thanksgiving Thursday in 2017 include Costco, TJ Maxx, Home Depot and Neiman Marcus.

Here is a list of retailers planning to keep their doors shut on Thanksgiving Day, as it was compiled by BestBlackFriday.com.