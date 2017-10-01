    ×

    Retail

    Here are the retailers opting to stay closed on Thanksgiving this year

    • After Sears opened on Thanksgiving in 2010, it's since prompted other retailers to break Black Friday tradition and start deals early.
    • But many companies still stay closed on Thursday, allowing their employees the time off.
    • Costco, TJ Maxx, Home Depot and Neiman Marcus are some of the retailers remaining closed on Thanksgiving this year, as determined by BestBlackFriday.com.
    People enter Macy's Herald Square as the store opens its doors at 8 pm Thanksgiving day on November 28, 2013 in New York City.
    Getty Images
    People enter Macy's Herald Square as the store opens its doors at 8 pm Thanksgiving day on November 28, 2013 in New York City.

    With weeks still to go until Halloween, many retailers have already made plans ahead of the all-important Black Friday — a day to hypothetically turn from unprofitable, in the red, to profitable, in the black.

    In recent years, though, there's been a trend toward companies trying to squeeze as many sales out of the holiday weekend as possible, opting to remain open the day before, on Thanksgiving.

    The so-called creep from Friday to Thursday began in 2010, when department store chain Sears opened on Thanksgiving. Wal-Mart made a similar move in 2011, and Target in 2012.

    Phillip Dengler, the co-owner of deals website BestBlackFriday.com, has for the past few years been compiling a list of those retailers that will remain closed on Thanksgiving, holding to Black Friday tradition.

    America's largest shopping mall, the Mall of America, bucked the trend and closed on Thanksgiving in 2016, after first deciding to open early for shoppers at midnight on Black Friday in 2012. In the years that followed, the mall opened at 8 p.m. on Thursday in 2014, and 6 p.m. in 2015.

    In his discussions with retailers this year, Dengler said the reason most often mentioned for a company staying closed on Thursday was so that employees can spend time with family and friends. Some of those staying closed on Thanksgiving Thursday in 2017 include Costco, TJ Maxx, Home Depot and Neiman Marcus.

    Here is a list of retailers planning to keep their doors shut on Thanksgiving Day, as it was compiled by BestBlackFriday.com.

    A.C. Moore
    Abt Electronics
    Academy Sports + Outdoors
    At Home
    BJ's Wholesale Club
    Blain's Farm and Fleet
    Burlington
    Cabela's
    Cost Plus World Market
    Costco
    Craft Warehouse
    Crate and Barrel
    Designer Shoe Warehouse
    Ethan Allen
    Gardner-White Furniture
    Guitar Center
    H&M
    Half Price Books
    Harbor Freight
    Hobby Lobby
    Home Depot
    HomeGoods
    Homesense
    IKEA
    JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores
    Jos. A. Bank
    La-Z-Boy (Corporately owned stores)
    Lowe's
    Marshalls
    Mattress Firm
    Micro Center
    Music & Arts
    Neiman Marcus
    Office Depot and OfficeMax
    Outdoor Research
    P.C. Richard & Son
    Party City
    Patagonia
    Petco
    PetSmart
    Pier 1 Imports
    Publix
    Raymour & Flanigan Furniture
    Sam's Club
    Sierra Trading Post
    Sleepy's
    Sportsman's Warehouse
    Sprint (Corporate- and dealer-owned stores)
    Staples
    Sur La Table
    The Container Store
    The Original Mattress Factory
    TJ Maxx
    Tractor Supply
    Trollbeads
    Von Maur
    West Marine

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    TJX
    ---
    COST
    ---
    TGT
    ---
    WMT
    ---
    SHLD
    ---