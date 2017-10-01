Poll: Which of these assets will outperform in the fourth quarter?

As the fourth-quarter kicks off on Monday, investors are assessing markets' performance for the first nine months of the year.

Oil prices have held steady above the psychologically key $50 benchmark, with U.S. crude trading around $51.53 a barrel and Brent at $56.56 on Monday during Asian hours. The outlook for the energy sector could be far from ideal, as the International Energy Agency previously said that there could be very strong growth in non-OPEC oil supply in 2018.

Stocks have held relatively steady in recent months, with investors eyeing policy reform plans out of the White House. Tax reform is one of the key focal points for the Trump administration currently, with U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross recently predicting that it could help boost the economy by a full percentage point.

Market watchers say traders will also watch the greenback ahead of a possible change at the top of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Meanwhile, bitcoin has seen its fair share of volatility and its future could be uncertain after regulators in China and South Korea have cracked down on cryptocurrency fundraising in recent months.

For this week's Trader Poll, tell us which of these assets do you expect to outperform in the fourth quarter?