Week ahead on Wall Street: Jobs, a big tax debate, and the Fed horse race

Well, that wasn't so bad after all.

September, historically the worst market month of the year, actually turned out to be pretty good. The market rolled to a very nice month, with the Dow gaining almost 2 percent and the market registering its longest quarterly winning streak in 20 years.

Bank of America-Merrill Lynch says the market's "best reason to be bearish is ... there is no reason to be bearish" — a cute way of saying that the only thing the market has to fear is the lack of fear itself.

That makes as much sense as anything at this point, being that there seems to be just nothing in line to stop the bull.

A few things to consider for the upcoming week: