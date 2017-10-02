Founder and CEO: 3 reasons I wouldn't give advice to my younger self

"If you could give any piece of advice to your younger self, what would it be?"

Every entrepreneur is asked this question at one point or another. However, contrary to what others might think or say, after more than a decade of experience, there isn't anything I know now that I wish I knew when I started.

Although I had some relevant experience, I didn't know the mobile marketing world inside and out when I started AppLovin. My background was a mix of derivatives trading and social advertising. Mobile was still in its nascent stage — no one could know everything at that point.

A lack of knowledge or expertise shouldn't hold you back from tackling new industries when you're building a new company. Here are a few reasons why you shouldn't be afraid to take on an industry you know little about.