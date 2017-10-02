Ariana Grande: 'Call this what it is = terrorism'

Ariana Grande called for people to label the Las Vegas shooting terrorism in a tweet on Monday.

A gunman opened fire on a country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night, leaving at least 58 people dead and more than 500 injured. Grande was at the center of a terrorist attack earlier this year when a suicide bomber killed 22 people at her concert in Manchester, England.

The FBI said they have determined at this point there is no connection with an international terrorist group in the Las Vegas shooting.