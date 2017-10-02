Casino stocks fall, led by Mandalay Bay-owner MGM, after Las Vegas shooting

Shares of U.S. casino operators fell in the premarket Monday after the deadliest shooting in U.S. history took place in Las Vegas.

MGM Resorts International, which owns the Mandalay Bay hotel near where the shooting occurred, fell more than 5 percent in premarket trading Monday. Las Vegas Sands and Wynn Resorts lost nearly 2 percent each.

Officials said that at least 50 people are dead and more than 200 injured after a gunman opened fire at a concert.

The Route 91 Harvest country music festival was taking place across the road from the Mandalay Bay hotel, which is near McCarran International Airport on the south side of the Las Vegas Strip.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims of last night's shooting, their families, and those still fighting for their lives," said Jim Murren, MGM's chairman and CEO, in a statement. "We are working with law enforcement and will continue to do all we can to help all of those involved."

Police say the gunman, Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada, is dead and he had no known connection to terrorism, according to NBC News. Las Vegas police said that the shooter was apprehended on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay, where he died.

It appeared the shooter was firing down at concertgoers from an upper floor at Mandalay Bay, the Las Vegas Review-Journal said.

MGM earlier in the morning released a statement via Twitter, saying: "Our thoughts & prayers are with the victims of last night's tragic events. We're grateful for the immediate actions of our first responders."

CNBC has also reached out to Las Vegas Sands and Wynn Resorts.

—CNBC's Arjun Kharpal contributed to this report.