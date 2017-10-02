Catalonia’s separatist calls add to a negative picture for the euro, traders say

The euro doesn't look like an attractive option in the short-term given political uncertainty in regions like northeastern Spain, currency strategists told CNBC Monday.
"The Spanish situation is still too fluid to predict, but like the German result, the PR disaster faced by Madrid and (Prime Minister Mariano) Rajoy's minority government are not reasons to be buying euros here, especially with the leveraged money community already long of euros," Stephen Gallo, European head of FX Strategy at the Bank of Montreal, told CNBC via email.
The common currency was 0.6 percent lower against the U.S. dollar at 12:30 p.m. London time Monday as traders worried over an independence vote in Spain. The instability in Catalonia is a major concern for the fourth largest euro zone economy, given that the region contributes to about 19 percent of the entire economic growth of Spain.