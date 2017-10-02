Catalonia’s separatist calls add to a negative picture for the euro, traders say

According to Catalonian authorities, 90 percent of people voted in favor of independence on Sunday, but the national government said the referendum was illegal. More than 800 people were injured during clashes with the police, which tried to prevent people from voting. Rajoy has been criticized by the way his government has dealt with the referendum, by ordering the removal of campaign materials, ballot boxes and the use of police.

But, as well as Spain, the euro-dollar currency cross was also impacted by rumours of a potential hawkish name as next chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve. At the same time, traders are still digesting the outcome of the German federal election, which resulted in a weaker government for Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Merkel is seen as a key figure in European politics, and is currently negotiating with other political parties on ways of forming a new coalition government. Given their differences, some political experts fear that there will not be a new executive in place until next year.

Lothar Mentel, chief investment officer at Tatton Investment Management, told CNBC on Monday he does not see much upside potential for the euro in the shorter term.

"Over the longer term the euro is still a good place to be – or at least, unless (President Donald) Trump succeeds with his tax reform. If he gets it through, then a reassessment would be necessary," he said.