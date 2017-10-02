    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer's lightning round: This is why Yelp trades where it does

    It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed:

    Yelp Inc.: "They just got rid of a division that they paid a lot of money for, but then got even more money for it. They own this sector other than what Google does, and I think that the reason why it trades here is because it's an individual property, not unlike Zillow, that's unique and that someone might want to buy in order to create a bunch of silos that work."

    Kohl's Corporation: "It's a hold. I think that that yield is good. I think it's got a really good business model. I don't want you to sell it, but I do want you to buy it if it goes back under $40 and get some more."

    Moelis & Company: "I like [CEO] Ken Moelis. I think he's really, really smart. I think they've got a good business model and I expect a lot of mergers and acquisitions even though it's pretty high."

    Uniti Group: "Look, I'm happy to have them on, but the fact is, a 16 percent yield … That seems too strange. I'm throwing a red flag."

    Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Alphabet, Google's parent company.

