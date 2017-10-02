Early movers: MGM, LYV, CALM, AIG, GE, TSM, GOOGL, DIS & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

MGM Resorts – The company owns the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, where the suspect in last night's Las Vegas mass shooting was located when the shots were fired. The incident could also pressure promoters of live events, such as Live Entertainment.

Cal-Maine Foods – The nation's biggest egg producer posted a quarterly loss of 33 cents per share, eleven cents a share wider than expected. Sales also came in shy of forecasts. The company noted that it did manage to increase sales over a year ago despite a challenging market and pricing volatility.

AIG — Regulators voted to remove the "systemically important" designation from the insurance company. That designation subjects companies to extra government scrutiny and had first been applied to AIG in 2013.

General Electric – GE finalized its sale of its GE Water division to French water company Suez for $3.4 billion.

Taiwan Semiconductor – The chipmaker's chairman and founder Morris Chang will retire next June, to be succeeded in that role by co-CEO Mark Liu. Liu will become the sole CEO at that time.

Alphabet – Alphabet's Google unit has eased rules that it had imposed on subscription news websites, removing the requirement that they had to provide three free articles per day or become less prominent in search results.

Walt Disney – Disney and Altice reached a tentative deal that will keep ESPN, ABC, and other Disney-owned channels on Altice's Optimum cable service.

Facebook – Facebook will turn over ads today to Congress that were linked to Russia in the months before and after the 2016 presidential election.

Las Vegas Sands, Wynn Resorts – These and other casino operators with venues in Macau may benefit after September figures showed casinos in the Chinese territory chalked up a fourteenth consecutive month of gains.

Nordstrom – The retailer's talks to take itself private are faltering, according to a report in today's New York Post.

PepsiCo – PepsiCo was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at Jefferies, which also cut the beverage and snack maker's price target to $108 per share from $133. Among the factors cited: lower food industry multiples and heavy exposure to a difficult US environment.

Generac – The maker of power generators was upgraded to "overweight" from "sector weight" at KeyBanc, which thinks the company could benefit from the recent hurricanes.