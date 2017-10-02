Fintech start-up Curve will now let users claim business expenses across multiple bank cards through its app.

The London-based firm's app allows its users to link all of their bank cards to one contactless MasterCard. Curve said it hopes to automate the tedious process and remove any friction associated with business expenses. It is predominantly targeted at small business owners and the self-employed.

Curve said Monday it would add online accounting software developer Xero to the app, meaning users will now be able to claim business spending across all their accounts.

"Everyone hates doing their expenses. It's a tedious, manual job that takes up too much time. But it doesn't have to be that way. Now, Curve will do the job for you, regardless of the bank you use," Arthur Leung, product lead at Curve, announced Monday.

"Instead of wasting one day a month on business expenses admin, just connect your cards to a Xero account through the Curve app, and Curve will do your expenses for you. It's effortless."

CEO Schachar Bialick envisages a simplified, joined-up financial world whereby customers can do most of their finances on their phone.

"There is a host of money services and products that are completely fragmented, they're disconnected from each other. Now if you look at the kind of customer experiences today from different verticals, you will find that the experience we're expecting today is that of convergence," he told CNBC in an interview last week.

"One layer of experience which is across all my music, Spotify; one layer of experience which is across TV, Netflix; one layer of experience which is across transportation - it doesn't matter which country I am in - I can open the Uber app and hail a taxi and it will come and the price will be more or less the same. So the experience we're aiming for is a new experience where everything is converged into one place."