General Motors to ramp up electric vehicle plans, 20 new models planned over next 6 years

General Motors, which has long tried to position itself as a leader in electric vehicles, is planning to roll out up to 20 all-electric vehicles over the next six years, including two new EVs in the next 18 months.



"General Motors believes in an all-electric future," said Mark Reuss, General Motors executive vice president of product development, purchasing and supply chain. "Although that future won't happen overnight, GM is committed to driving increased usage and acceptance of electric vehicles through no-compromise solutions that meet our customers' needs."



The company's all-electric Chevy Bolt went on sale earlier this year in California and select markets and has recently begun nationwide sales. With a starting price of $36,620 before a $7,500 federal tax credit, the Bolt has been hailed by GM as the car that will show mass-market buyers are ready to go all-electric.

This year, GM has sold just under 12,000 Bolts in the U.S.

Ahead of the announcement Monday, GM shares were trading up more than 4 percent after a Deutsche Bank research note said its meeting with GM management "confirmed" expectations that the automaker was poised to launch self-driving vehicles soon.

Separately, Ford said Monday it has formed a team to speed up its own electric-vehicle development.