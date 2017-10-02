Gun stocks are rising right now as they typically do following a mass shooting

Shares of gun stocks rose Monday after at least 50 people died in Las Vegas in what was apparently the deadliest shooting in U.S. history.

Sturm Ruger briefly rose more than 4.5 percent. American Outdoor Brands, formerly Smith & Wesson, rose more than 3 percent.

Stephen Paddock, age 64, of Mesquite, Nevada, opened fire late Sunday night at a concert across from the Mandalay Bay hotel on the southern end of the Las Vegas Strip. In addition to killing at least 50 people, Paddock injured more than 200.

Police said Paddock is dead. He has no known connection to terrorism and police have not called the shooting a terrorist attack, according to NBC.

The gains in the gun stocks apparently came as traders bet on a pickup in arms sales ahead of potentially tighter regulations as a result of this shooting. They may also be betting sales increase as consumers look to more heavily arm themselves for protection in the wake of this shooting.

After the Orlando and San Bernardino shootings, "you saw a two- to three-month surge in firearms sales," said Rommel Dionisio, managing director at Aegis Capital. The two ISIS-linked attacks "certainly triggered something in the American consciousness about personal safety."

Although a national change in gun ownership laws appears unlikely, "certainly on a state-by-state basis you can see states pass tighter gun control laws," Dionisio said.

Gun stocks have tended to rise after similar shootings.

In the month following mass U.S. shootings, Sturm Ruger shares climb an average of nearly 2.9 percent and American Outdoor Brands rises almost 5.4 percent, according to analysis using Kensho, a quantitative analytics tool used by hedge funds. The study looked at 32 instances since the Columbine High School shooting in April 1999.

The two gun stocks have fallen sharply since President Donald Trump's election win last November. Gun sales had climbed ahead of the election on expectations a Democratic win would increase restrictions on purchases. After Trump's win, sales of the weapons dropped and so did the stocks.

The stocks surged in mid-September after Reuters reported, citing senior U.S. officials, that the Trump administration is working to make it easier for U.S. gun makers to sell small arms to foreigners.

As of Friday's close, American Outdoor Brands was down nearly 28 percent for the year. Sturm Ruger shares were nearly 2 percent lower for the year.

Disclosure: CNBC's parent NBC Universal is a minority shareholder in Kensho.