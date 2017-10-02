    ×

    House GOP leader: 'Evilness' of Las Vegas shooter, and others like him, harms our way of life

    • "It almost seems like words are not enough" to describe the Las Vegas concert massacre, the California Republican says.
    • The death toll rises to more than 50, with over 400 taken to hospitals.
    • Police say shooter Stephen Paddock, 64, died in an apparent suicide after opening fire on the Route 91 Harvest concert festival from a Mandalay Bay hotel room.
    Rep. Kevin McCarthy: Las Vegas shooting 'senseless' and 'devastating'
    House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy told CNBC on Monday "it almost seems like words are not enough" to describe the Las Vegas concert massacre, now the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

    "It's just devastating to wake up to this kind of news," the California Republican said as the death toll rose.

    Authorities said the shooter, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, Nevada, appeared to have killed himself before police stormed his Mandalay Bay hotel room on the 32nd floor, where they say he unleashed a high-capacity weapon on the crowds below.

    "For the illness of this individual and the evilness of this individual to plan that out knowing the number of people below for the advantage up above, it's senseless," McCarthy said on "Squawk Box."

    McCarthy also reflected on the epidemic of mass shootings in the U.S. "Each time they do something like this, it seems as though they not only just murder innocent individuals but harm our way of life," he said.

