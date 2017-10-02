Op-Ed: How Main Street USA can survive in the Amazon Age

It's no secret that Amazon is the master of customer convenience and (almost) instant gratification. But with their most recent initiative that allows customers to order online and pick up in stores (within an hour), the company continues to force small businesses to rethink the local shopping experience. Local businesses must continually reevaluate how they can attract and retain customers with Amazon encroaching on some of their space.
So what's the answer for small businesses trying to survive in the Age of Amazon? Focus on coexisting with the online retail giant instead of competing. After all, with 92 percent of retail sales still happening in brick-and-mortar stores, these small and local retailers have a huge opportunity to maintain and grow their business by keeping shoppers buying local.
To do this, they need to understand that buying patterns and customer preferences have changed. Buying ads in the Sunday paper or purchasing a local TV spot simply aren't going to drive the same results they did 10 years ago. To coexist with Amazon, small businesses need to get more creative in reaching customers, starting with the basics. Here are some key ways to welcome new customers and keep them coming back.