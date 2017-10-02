Op-Ed: How Main Street USA can survive in the Amazon Age

Ever heard the phrase, "If you can't beat them, join them?" If your products are the types of things that are sellable in Amazon's environment (i.e. consumer products, more modes price points, easy to understand and merchandise digitally), joining the Amazon marketplace can be extremely helpful for growing your business and getting your feet wet in e-commerce. However, online selling means that your business will be very different. You will need to take a hard look at the complete financial impact of selling through a third party like Amazon, adopt shipping and return procedures and plan for the changes among staff and business process that go along with it. Is your business prepared to take on these initiatives? If so, this is something to think about as you look to attract more digital shoppers.

Additionally, many retailers don't realize that their brand partners often set aside a significant amount of marketing dollars for co-op marketing subsidies with their retailer networks. You can work with your product brand partners to determine if these subsidies are available and, if so, use them to help pay for any marketing efforts where that brand is present. Just ensure you account for all of their brand guidelines in the marketing execution so that you maximize the financial benefit and don't get caught expecting a reimbursement for which you aren't eligible.

While Amazon is clearly an 800-pound gorilla in the retail space, small businesses have an advantage they'll never have. Many small retailers have been a part of their communities for generations and are a key pillar of the local economy. People have a desire to support businesses in their own communities, and you have an opportunity to connect with them in a different way by getting that message out.

Amazon has undoubtedly thrown a curve ball into traditional buying models, but the company is here to stay, so it's time for small businesses to learn how to coexist. With a larger focus on aligning online and offline initiatives to meet the needs and preferences of today's consumers, small businesses will be positioned to thrive in this new era of retail.

— By Brendan Morrissey, CEO and co-founder of Netsertive