I'm already bored with the iPhone 8 Plus

I regret buying the iPhone 8 Plus because it feels almost exactly the same as the iPhone 7 Plus in day-to-day usage, especially for the things I use my phone most for, like sending emails, browsing Twitter and sending text messages.

Unless I return my 8 Plus soon, I won't have the new iPhone X to show off to my friends and family. As the tech guy, I kind of want those bragging rights. And I'll be awfully jealous of my friends who have the iPhone X if they get it before me.