I'm already bored with the iPhone 8 Plus

I was perfectly happy when I bought Apple's new iPhone 8 Plus. I still think it's the best iPhone you can buy right now. But I can't stop thinking about the iPhone X.
I regret buying the iPhone 8 Plus because it feels almost exactly the same as the iPhone 7 Plus in day-to-day usage, especially for the things I use my phone most for, like sending emails, browsing Twitter and sending text messages.
Unless I return my 8 Plus soon, I won't have the new iPhone X to show off to my friends and family. As the tech guy, I kind of want those bragging rights. And I'll be awfully jealous of my friends who have the iPhone X if they get it before me.
I want the brighter and more colorful OLED display and the new design of the iPhone X, where the screen goes all the way to the edges and there's no home button. I want the facial recognition and the new swipe gestures. I want the phone that Apple built for enthusiasts.
I want to feel like I own a truly new iPhone, instead of an incremental perfection design that's been rehashed since the iPhone 6.
Finally, augmented reality is neat, but there's not a whole lot you can do with it yet. I thought I needed the iPhone 8 Plus since it has fine-tuned sensors to improve AR. But there aren't that many apps out yet — certainly no must-have apps — so I didn't need the 8 Plus after all.
I'm not everybody, though.
I praised the iPhone 8 Plus in my review and I still think it's the best iPhone for most people who don't care about having the best iPhone out there.
Also, I think most users are used to the home button and will also really appreciate some of the niceties the iPhone 8 Plus offers over earlier models, like wireless charging, a fantastic improved camera and battery life that has allowed me to use the phone heavily throughout the day without coming close to running out of battery at bedtime. Who knows if that will be the case with the iPhone X?
And speaking of caveats, the iPhone X will mark the first time Apple uses the new aforementioned OLED panel. It's possible things go wrong or that it isn't up to snuff. After all, analysts suggest that screen is one cause of the delays. Or maybe face recognition won't work well or there will be other bugs.
If any of this happens, I'm sure I'd rather just have the more traditional and stable iPhone 8 Plus.
Finally, given reports of supply problems for some key components, the iPhone X might not ship for many more months, and I'm not sure I'm willing to wait that long.
I'm torn, but because of who I am, I probably should have waited for the X. Maybe I'll try pre-ordering it later this month and, if shipment times aren't too long, I'll make the switch.