    Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump had third private account — it received hundreds of White House emails

    • Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner used a third, private e-mail account for White House business in addition to their two respective personal addresses, Politico said on Monday
    • This third account received non-public travel documents, internal schedules and official materials from White House addresses , Politico said
    • Two accounts on the private domain had previously been revealed

    First daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have used at least three separate personal e-mail accounts for White House business, according to Politico.

    Reports emerged last month that both senior aides had previously used their respective personal accounts for official information, but on Monday, Politico reported of a third and previously unreported address.

    Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Trump, and Jared Kushner, White House senior adviser and son-in-law to the President
    Shared by the Kushner family, that third account received hundreds of emails from White House addresses, including non-public travel documents, internal schedules and official White House materials, Politico said, citing unnamed sources.

    It's now being examined by White House officials, the outlet added, as the Trump administration launches a probe into private e-mail use by senior aides, including Kushner and his wife.

    During last year's U.S. presidential election, Donald Trump repeatedly criticized Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's use of private email during her tenure as Secretary of State.

    A Kushner family representative told Politico that Ivanka Trump has been careful about keeping her personal life apart from official business, the outlet said. The representative added that her emails have been preserved: "The extent of this coordination illustrates both full transparency and a desired separation between her work and personal functions," Politico reported the person as saying.

    According to the report, Kushner's lawyer said his client "uses his White House email address to conduct White House business" and that use of the private account was in most cases initiated by someone else.

    The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment, which was sent outside of standard office hours.

