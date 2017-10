At least 20 people have died so far: Las Vegas sheriff on shooting 1 Hour Ago | 03:07

Investigators said they were searching for Marilou Danley, an Asian woman who was traveling with Paddock, to question her. Lombardo said that the person of interest is Marilou Danley, who he described as an Asian female who is 4 foot and 11 inches tall.

But in a separate press conference later in the morning, Lombardo said the LVMPD is "confident" it had located the female person of interest and the vehicles in question.

NBC News said that police described Danley as his companion and she was living with him. The police are also searching Paddock's house.

Paddock was not known to the federal authorities, but was known to local law enforcement, according to NBC News.

He has no known connection to terrorism and police have not called the shooting a terrorist attack, according to the news agency.