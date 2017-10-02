Las Vegas hospitals are dealing with a staggering 515 casualties from the mass shooting outside the Mandalay Bay Resort on Sunday night, as the death toll grew to 58, officials said Monday.

"As the numbers go by, the numbers continue to increase," said Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo.

But Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval said that medical workers "have told me they've saved lives" in the aftermath of the shooting.

The sheer number of victims overwhelmed emergency medical workers and led civilians at the scene to take matters into their own hands in some cases.

One group of civilians tending to people suffering injuries at the scene reportedly asked a woman, Lindsey Padget, to use her truck to take the victims to a hospital.

"We just need to get people over to the hospital," a man said to Padgett, video posted on Facebook shows.

"OK, put'em all in the back," Padgett responded.

The volunteers packed as "many people in their truck as they could," Padgett told WGN Morning News."

Nevada has only one hospital, University Medical Center in Las Vegas, that has a Level-1 trauma center, the highest certification for a facility that deals with trauma cases such as shooting wounds.

An Associated Press story in July 2016 noted that UMC's trauma center "has a 96 percent survival rate for patients who arrive alive with an hour of a traumatic incident."

"The big thing here is we never know what's going to come through the door," said Jim Foley, a registered nurse at UMC, told the AP for that story.

Officials have asked for people to donate blood for the victims being treated.

"We need blood," Sandoval said.

Officials asked that donations be made only at facilities operated by United Blood Services as well as at University Medical Center.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that there was a six-hour-long line of people waiting to donate blood at United Blood Services, and that the center has signed up people to donate through next Monday.