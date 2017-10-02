Oracle CEO Mark Hurd said he's not worried "so much" about Amazon Web Services, the leading public cloud provider, in an interview with CNBC's Jon Fortt on "Squawk Alley" on Monday.

"We need to just worry about ourselves -- we have a great position," said Hurd, whose company is currently holding its annual OpenWorld conference in San Francisco.

Oracle trailed Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet and IBM in the cloud infrastructure services market -- including cloud infrastructure, platform as a service and hosted private cloud -- in the second quarter, according to Synergy Research.

Larry Ellison, Oracle's chief technology officer and board chairman, on Sunday evening boasted about how Oracle's cloud infrastructure could do certain computations faster and more cheaply than the market-leading Amazon Web Services public cloud. In addition to pushing its cloud infrastructure, the company is also currently emphasizing the importance of its cloud-based applications, and it recently chose to only give certain compensation to its top executives if it met goals around cloud growth.

"We have different competitors in different parts of our business," Hurd said. "Amazon has been a competitor mostly on the infrastructure layer."



Both provide infrastructure for hosting applications, but AWS also has cloud-based database software that competes with Oracle's.

Last month Oracle reported better-than-expected earnings for the quarter that ended on August 31, but the stock fell after the company disclosed its guidance for the next quarter.

Hurd also talked up the importance of the latest version of the company's database software.

The Oracle Database 18c software handles the task of managing itself and expanding itself to more server infrastructure, so humans don't need to do that. The database also automatically does the work of updating itself with patches, which can prevent outsiders from exploiting security vulnerabilities.



"Autonomous database is perhaps the biggest announcement ever in the database market -- certainly the biggest announcement we've made in -- perhaps ever," Hurd said.