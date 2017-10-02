VISIT CNBC.COM

Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs

Mark Zuckerberg responds to Las Vegas massacre: ‘It's hard to imagine why we don't make it much harder for anyone to do this’

People take cover at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are reports of an active shooter around the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
David Becker | Getty Images
People take cover at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are reports of an active shooter around the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg responded to Sunday's Las Vegas massacre in a post published Monday.

"It's hard to imagine the loss from the shooting in Las Vegas. It's hard to imagine why we don't make it much harder for anyone to do this," Zuckerberg writes on Facebook.

At least 50 people are dead and more than have been 500 injured in the deadliest shooting in U.S. history, after a gunman opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival across the road from the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

There have been hundreds of mass shootings in the United States already in 2017, and in the wake of especially large and public mass shootings, there is often renewed anger over the gun laws in the United States. Zuckerberg does not explicitly mention a need to tighten access to guns in the U.S.

Zuckerberg says that Facebook has activated its Safety Check feature, a crisis response tool allowing people to check in identifying themselves as safe and for others to check in on friends and loved ones who may have been in the area at the time of the tragedy.

Earlier Monday morning, Zuckerberg colleague and Facebook COO, Sheryl Sandberg, posted a response to the massacre on her personal Facebook page.

Other tech executives have also responded. Mark Cuban tweeted and so, too, did the iconic billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson.

"Thoughts with all affected by the terrible attack in #LasVegas. Keep safe & look out for one another," Branson says.

See also:

At least 50 dead, 400+ sent to hospitals in Las Vegas; shooting becomes deadliest in US history

Las Vegas massacre suspect, Stephen Paddock of Nevada, is dead, police say

Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg on Las Vegas massacre: 'For people to be killed so senselessly is devastating'

An ambulance leaves the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Ave. after a mass shooting at a country music festival nearby on October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Las Vegas Strip in lockdown after deadliest shooting in US history   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...