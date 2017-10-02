Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella broke unspoken rules on his rise to CEO

Satya Nadella is the third CEO of Microsoft. He's also a husband and a father of special-needs kids. He's an immigrant.

And he's pretty close to doing something that, until he took the job just over three and a half years ago, most people in tech – heck, most people at Microsoft – thought was impossible.

That near-impossible task is a cultural revival of a once-dominant tech giant that was losing its grip on its soul. Under Nadella's leadership morale is up, and so is product quality and the stock price. The question is whether all of that can stick.

Satya sat down with me at the Nasdaq Marketsite in Times Square in New York, where he stopped through to promote his new book, "Hit Refresh," about the revival he's attempting at Microsoft. The conversation for my Fortt Knox podcast offers a fresh look at one of the most influential technology leaders in the world today, who's engineering a cultural rebirth few thought possible – while also being a dad who faces some unique challenges helping his kids reach their full potential.

To do it all, he's made some decisions that go directly against popular wisdom. Some highlights: