Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Monday morning

STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are higher after finishing September on an 8-quarter winning streak for the Dow Industrials Average. The markets are awaiting President Trump's speech today on deregulation efforts. We also get two key manufacturing reports this morning.

-Gold is back down to a 7-year low.

VEGAS SHOOTING

-50 people are dead and more than 200 injured after a gunman opened fire from his hotel window on a country music concert in Las Vegas. Police say they have killed the shooter, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, Nevada, but are looking for a woman who was living with him. This is now the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.