    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Monday morning

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on January 5, 2017, in New York City.
    STOCKS/ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are higher after finishing September on an 8-quarter winning streak for the Dow Industrials Average. The markets are awaiting President Trump's speech today on deregulation efforts. We also get two key manufacturing reports this morning.

    -Gold is back down to a 7-year low.

    VEGAS SHOOTING

    -50 people are dead and more than 200 injured after a gunman opened fire from his hotel window on a country music concert in Las Vegas. Police say they have killed the shooter, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, Nevada, but are looking for a woman who was living with him. This is now the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

    Pro Analysis

