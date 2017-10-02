The main rival to Japan's ruling party is really 'extreme rightist,' analyst says

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has seen a political rival creating a stir ahead of the country's October snap elections: The newly formed "Party of Hope," led by Tokyo's popular governor, is challenging the current power structures.

Yet lost in the intrigue of political competition is a important characteristic of the new party, according to one analyst: It has an "extreme rightist" slant.

"I think what we have is a battle between a rightist movement and an extreme rightist, and the extreme rightist is, of course, [Tokyo Governor Yuriko] Koike. I think that the western media has pictured her as if, because she's a woman, she must be in some way liberal. Well, she's not," Tokyo-based Nicholas Smith, Japan strategist at brokerage and investment group CLSA, told CNBC's "Squawkbox."

"A couple of ... the most senior people in her party are supporters of Satoru Mizushima, who was the maker of the film 'Truth about Nanking' that says that the Nanking Massacre never happened," Smith said. The film is also known as "The Truth about Nanjing," depending on different transliteration standards.