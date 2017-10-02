Over 20 people dead and more than 100 injured at shooting in Las Vegas; gunman killed

At least 20 people have died so far: Las Vegas sheriff on shooting 27 Mins Ago | 03:07

Over 20 people are dead and more than 100 injured after a gunman opened fire at a concert near the Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas, officials said late on Sunday.

The Route 91 Harvest country music festival was taking place across the road from Mandalay Bay, which is near McCarran International Airport on the south side of the Las Vegas Strip. It was here that the gunman opened fire.

Videos posted on social media showed large crowds ducking for cover as a semi-automatic weapon was shot.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said that the shooter, who was a local resident, was apprehended on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay where he died. Lombardo said he does not believe there are any more shooters.

Lombardo appealed for help to locate another person of interest, Marilou Danley, who was travelling with the suspect before the shooting. The LVMPD sheriff described her as an Asian female who was 4 foot and 11 inches tall. He also said the police force was searching for two vehicles associated with the shooter: a Hyundai Tucson and a Chrysler Pacifica, both with Nevada number plates.

In a tweet after the incident, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) told people to avoid heading to the south end of the Strip and said it was investigating an active shooter. Police said Las Vegas Boulevard is shut down at Tropicana, southbound past Russell Road.

Lombardo said that "well in excess of" 100 people were injured and more than 20 died in the incident but did not have exact numbers. Lombardo also said that reports on social media that there were multiple shooters and explosives used are false.