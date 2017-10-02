    ×

    Over 20 people dead and more than 100 injured at shooting in Las Vegas; gunman killed

    • Over 20 people are dead and more than 100 injured after a gunman opened fire at a music concert in Las Vegas
    • Police confirmed that that main suspect is dead
    • The shooting took place at the Route 91 Harvest music concert near the Mandalay Bay hotel
    • Marilou Danley, an Asian female who was travelling with the killer before the shooting, is still at large
    • Some flights to McCarran International Airport were diverted and some were "temporarily halted"
    In excess of 20 people have died so far: Las Vegas Sheriff
    Over 20 people are dead and more than 100 injured after a gunman opened fire at a concert near the Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas, officials said late on Sunday.

    The Route 91 Harvest country music festival was taking place across the road from Mandalay Bay, which is near McCarran International Airport on the south side of the Las Vegas Strip. It was here that the gunman opened fire.

    Videos posted on social media showed large crowds ducking for cover as a semi-automatic weapon was shot.

    Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said that the shooter, who was a local resident, was apprehended on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay where he died. Lombardo said he does not believe there are any more shooters.

    Lombardo appealed for help to locate another person of interest, Marilou Danley, who was travelling with the suspect before the shooting. The LVMPD sheriff described her as an Asian female who was 4 foot and 11 inches tall. He also said the police force was searching for two vehicles associated with the shooter: a Hyundai Tucson and a Chrysler Pacifica, both with Nevada number plates.

    In a tweet after the incident, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) told people to avoid heading to the south end of the Strip and said it was investigating an active shooter. Police said Las Vegas Boulevard is shut down at Tropicana, southbound past Russell Road.

    Lombardo said that "well in excess of" 100 people were injured and more than 20 died in the incident but did not have exact numbers. Lombardo also said that reports on social media that there were multiple shooters and explosives used are false.

    Las Vegas police stand guard along the streets outside the festival grounds of the Route 91 Harvest on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are reports of an active shooter around the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
    David Becker | Getty Images
    Flights were being held in and out of Las Vegas McCarran International Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said. McCarran airport tweeted that some flights were diverted. Minutes later, McCarran said that some flights in and out of the airport had been "temporarily halted." Just before 1 a.m. local time McCarran tweeted that "limited flight activity" had resumed but travelers should expect ongoing delays.

    Jon Bessett, one of the attendees at the concert, described the scenes as "pandemonium." He told NBC News that around 10 p.m. local time, he heard gunshots but the band continued playing. Further gunshots followed and the band ran off stage.

    "Everyone was running, people were getting trampled," Bessett said. He then ran out over to the Luxor hotel nearby but still had friends at the concert.

    "We ran as quick as we could into hotel and tried to get on the elevator but couldn't get in. Everyone was running for safety," Bessett told NBC.

    Country singer Jason Aldean was on stage when the gunshots happened. Videos on social media show him running off stage. He posted on Instagram shortly after informing people that him and his crew are safe.

    "My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night," Aldean wrote on Instagram.

    Mandalay Bay was on lockdown during the shooting, according to one social media user.

