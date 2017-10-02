When your boss asks you to jump on a new project or stay late for an assignment, it's a good idea to reply with an emphatic "yes!"

After all, being known as someone who regularly gets the job done without complaint is one of the fastest ways to get promoted, says bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch.

But if you're not careful, it's also an easy way to get overwhelmed and even burn out.

"Sometimes you just have to say 'no,'" Welch tells CNBC Make It. "The work is too much, you don't believe in the project or, well, occasionally you happen to have a life outside of the office."

If you can't cram anything else into your schedule or need a break, there are ways to say "no" to more work while still being seen as a team player.