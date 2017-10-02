US Treasury yields higher ahead of Trump speech on deregulation efforts

Trump is set to speak on deregulation efforts Monday to an audience of regulatory experts in an attempt to showcase what his administration has done to eliminate what the Trump administration deems excessive, job-killing regulations.

Though he will not announce any new deregulation efforts, Trump and his administration have followed through on their campaign promises to curb existing or proposed rules, either withdrawing or delaying more than 800 proposed regulations in just his first five months, according to the Associated Press.

On Friday, he said he would make a decision on the next Federal Reserve chair in the next two to three weeks.

Rumours that Kevin Warsh could replace Yellen have sent the U.S. dollar higher given his hawkish views.

On the data front, there will be manufacturing PMI figures for the month of September out at 9:45 a.m. ET and ISM Manufacturing data out at 10 a.m. ET. Both will shed a light on the labor market ahead of the employment report due later this week.

In oil markets, prices fell Monday morning after posting gains of 20 percent in the third quarter. Brent crude traded at $55.77 a barrel, down 1.8 percent, while U.S. crude was down 1.99 percent at $50.64 barrel.