After hours buzz: ODP, F & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Office Depot's stock dropped nearly 9 percent during the extended session after the company lowered its guidance and announced it will acquire information technology firm CompuCom for approximately $1 billion.

Shares of Ford increased slightly in the extended session after the automaker outlined a plan to aggressively cut costs and funnel savings to electric and self-driving cars.

Verizon Communications slid slightly after hours following an announcement by subsidiary Yahoo's announcement that all 3 billion accounts were affected by an August 2013 data theft previously disclosed by the company in December 2016.

Shares of Travelers Companies Inc. slipped more than 1 percent in extended trading, after the stock closed slightly higher during the regular session.

Hanesbrands Inc. shares rose about 1.4 percent after hours following a nearly 4.5 percent decline in the regular trading day.