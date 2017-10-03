    ×

    After hours buzz: ODP, F & more

    A man rides a bicycle past the New York Stock Exchange in New York.
    Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

    Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

    Office Depot's stock dropped nearly 9 percent during the extended session after the company lowered its guidance and announced it will acquire information technology firm CompuCom for approximately $1 billion.

    Shares of Ford increased slightly in the extended session after the automaker outlined a plan to aggressively cut costs and funnel savings to electric and self-driving cars.

    Verizon Communications slid slightly after hours following an announcement by subsidiary Yahoo's announcement that all 3 billion accounts were affected by an August 2013 data theft previously disclosed by the company in December 2016.

    Shares of Travelers Companies Inc. slipped more than 1 percent in extended trading, after the stock closed slightly higher during the regular session.

    Hanesbrands Inc. shares rose about 1.4 percent after hours following a nearly 4.5 percent decline in the regular trading day.

