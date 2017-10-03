Warren Buffett sees value in American truck stops as Berkshire Hathaway buys stake in Pilot Flying J

Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway announced Tuesday that it has taken a "significant minority investment" in Pilot Travel Centers.

Better known as Pilot Flying J, the company is the largest operator of travel centers in North America with 750 locations and more than $20 billion in revenues. The company is 15th on Forbes' list of America's largest private companies.

Berkshire will acquire a 38.6 percent equity stake in the travel center operator. The Haslam family will hold a majority interest with 50.1 percent ownership. FJ Management, owned by the Maggelet family, will retain 11.3 percent ownership until 2023, when Berkshire will become the majority shareholder.

Jimmy Haslam will remain CEO and the company's headquarters will remain in Knoxville, Tennessee.

"Jimmy Haslam and his team have created an industry leader and a key enabler of the nation's economy," Buffett, chairman, president and CEO of Berkshire, said in a release. "The Company has a smart growth strategy in place and we look forward to a partnership that supports the trucking industry for years to come."

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

