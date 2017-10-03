Billionaire Ray Dalio: 12 steps you can follow to run better meetings

American investor and self-made billionaire Ray Dalio has advice to help you run more practical and effective meetings to avoid misunderstandings and wasting time at work.

Dalio is the founder and co-Chief Investment Officer of the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates. Though he once went broke running the investment firm, it now manages about $160 billion and has supporters like Tony Robbins, who calls Dalio a "total genius."

Dalio is also the leader behind the company's renowned culture of radical transparency and recently shared the secrets to running Bridgewater Associates in his recently released book "Principles: Life and Work."