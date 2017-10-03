Adding Google Assistant to a pair of good Bose noise-cancelling headphones made them even better

Bose's new QuietComfort 35 II — best known as the QC 35II — are the best Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones you can buy right now.

The QC35 II headphones follow in the footsteps of the very popular Bose QC35 set, which have received almost universal praise from consumers who sought noise cancelling and Bluetooth in the same package. They weren't cheap and neither are the $349 QC35 II headphones. They're worth it if you travel, though.

Better yet, the new model is the first set of headphones built with official support for Google Assistant, which means you can ask any sort of question — like the Yankees score or Apple's stock price — just by tapping a button.