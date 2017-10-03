Adding Google Assistant to a pair of good Bose noise-cancelling headphones made them even better

Bose's new QuietComfort 35 II — best known as the QC 35II — are the best Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones you can buy right now.
The QC35 II headphones follow in the footsteps of the very popular Bose QC35 set, which have received almost universal praise from consumers who sought noise cancelling and Bluetooth in the same package. They weren't cheap and neither are the $349 QC35 II headphones. They're worth it if you travel, though.
Better yet, the new model is the first set of headphones built with official support for Google Assistant, which means you can ask any sort of question — like the Yankees score or Apple's stock price — just by tapping a button.
The actual headphones haven't changed much since last year. The design and fit feel almost the same (I'm a proud owner of the originals). There's still a microUSB port for charging and I wish Bose had updated this to the more common USB-C standard used in most consumer electronics. The volume and power buttons are within easy reach, and the cups are nice and comfortable even after hours of use.
Oh, and if you still like using the 3.5mm headphone jack, you can. Bose provides a 2.5mm to 3.5mm jack in the included carrying case that you can use at any time, including if the headset's battery dies.
There's also a new Google Assistant button for pulling up the virtual assistant, which we'll discuss now.
I didn't think I'd care much to have Google built-in to a set of headphones, but it works really well. You'll first need to install and sign-in to the Google Assistant app on Android or iPhone, which takes a few seconds to do. After you've done that, a quick tap of the button pulls up Google for all sorts of tasks. You can ask the assistant to remind you of something, play specific music, start a movie on your phone and more.
The function is brilliant and, while I haven't flown with them just yet, I can imagine it's much easier than fumbling with an iPad in a cramped airline seat. There are other uses, too.
You can ask Google to play the news and hear highlights, set a timer, find nearby restaurants if you're walking around town, ask for a breakdown of your day and more. Google worked really well during my tests, accurately understanding what I was asking.
The Bose QC 35 II headphones sound about the same as last year's model, at least in my test, so the major change really just comes down to the built-in Google Assistant and adjustable noise cancellation settings. The latter allows you to tweak how much noise cancellation is coming through, so you can leave some background noise in case you want to be able to hear the stewardess as she walks down the aisle with dinner, or hear a colleague at work.
The audio sounds great to me, which is why I still adore my original set of Bose headphones, although I know some audiophiles squirm at the very mention of the Bose brand. Still, for great sound and solid noise cancelling, I haven't found anything that comes close to the Bose QC 35 or Bose QC 35 II headphones.
I'm torn. I don't think I'll be upgrading from my already-great Bose QC 35 headphones just for Google Assistant, which I don't think is worth $350 alone.
On the other hand, if you're looking for a set of Bluetooth headphones that also offer noise cancellation, especially if you're a frequent traveler, then grab the Bose QC 35 II. They offer 20-hour battery life, excellent sound and, now, Google Assistant. You can't go wrong.