This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan faces grilling before the Senate Banking Committee as Wells Fargo continues to try to put its fake account scandal in the past.

Fargo outlined a string of reforms the bank has put into place since the issue came to light in September 2016.

However, committee members continued to hammer on the bank for its conduct.

"The changes Mr. Sloan and his team have made are not sufficient to reform a corporate culture that is willing to abuse its customers and employees in an effort to pad its numbers and increase executive compensation," Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) said at the start of the hearing.

Brown later ripped the bank for continuing to push aggrieved customers into forced arbitration, saying the process usually results in a reward beneficial to the bank.

"Actions speak louder than words," he said.

Investigators and the bank have revealed that some 3.5 million accounts were affected by conduct in which employees enrolled customers into accounts without their knowledge. The cross-selling was done to meet aggressive sales goals that since have been terminated.

The bank has shelled out more than $300 million in fines as well as settlement costs associated with a class-action suit. In addition, it has ended its relationship with several senior executives including former CEO John Stumpf.