Congress already blew one deadline for reauthorizing the federal Children's Health Insurance Program. Now it's trying to not blow through another looming one.

Two committees — one in the Senate, the other in the House — are set Wednesday to begin marking up bills that would continue funding for CHIP.

The House bill would, among other things, help pay for the extension of CHIP funding by charging senior citizens who earn more than $500,000 annually higher premium than lower-earning people for Medicare.

The meetings come after Congress failed by last Saturday's deadline to reauthorize spending for CHIP, which provides heath coverage to kids whose families earn too much to qualify for Medicaid coverage.

Although that deadline passed, individual states have enough money in reserves from CHIP to continue providing coverage for nearly 9 million or so children — at least for a short while.

"On November 1, we're going to start seeing some very serious consequences for a number of states," said Joan Alker, executive director of the Center for Children and Families at Georgetown University.

"They really have to get this done within the next few weeks."

Ten states, primarily in the western United States, are projected to run out of CHIP funds in the next two months, according to CCF and the Kaiser Family Foundation.