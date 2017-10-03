Cramer Remix: The stock market rally may be far from over   

Despite his decades on Wall Street, sometimes CNBC's Jim Cramer is downright bewildered by how strongly the market trades regardless of the news flow.

"In a stampeding bull like this one, the level of optimism can feel borderline delusional," the "Mad Money" host said. "There's a total suspension of skepticism, along with a widespread belief that everything works out for the best. It's really the stuff of novels, not reality, where the bad morphs into the good and the negatives turn into positives."

But in a bull market seeing green, Cramer is concerned that a case could be made for any sector or stock, blinding investors to the pitfalls that might lie underneath.

"Yes, these are indeed the times that try bears' souls for certain — that is, if they even have souls," Cramer said. "Logically speaking, many of these moves should not be happening. The action's way too positive, but then again, you could also argue that maybe we've all just been too negative for too long. And until the bears start acknowledging, en masse, that things are better than they thought, this rally could be far from over."