    Cramer's lightning round: Promotional activity works for Oshkosh Corp

    It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed:

    Oshkosh Corp.: "I really like these guys. They've got this great group of businesses that's very commercial-intensive and I just think it's absolutely terrific."

    Edwards Lifesciences Corp.: "You make it easy for me, because that is a buy, buy, buy, buy, buy. By the way, I'll throw in Baxter. I'll throw in Becton Dickinson. And, of course, Intuitive Surgical."

    AeroVironment Inc.: "I actually like the stock for the unmanned aircraft stuff. You know I like the defense contractors, too. Eaton has a charge box [for electric cars, as the caller was looking for an electric vehicle charging play], but Eaton has a lot of other stuff going with it. I like your choice. It's not cheap, by the way."

    Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA: "I like lithium. I think lithium works. The two that I have been recommending [are] Albemarle and FMC. I'm going to stick by my recommendations."

    SunCoke Energy Partners L.P.: "I don't trust it. It's got a yield that's too high for the master limited partnership kinds of stocks. I'm going to say ix-nay on SunCoke Energy-nay, although I got a beautiful orange hat when they came public."

    Watch the full lightning round here:

