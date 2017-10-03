This doctor has been emailing Jeff Bezos for years begging Amazon to get into health

Josh Umbehr, a Kansas-based family physician and entrepreneur, is on a mission to bring down the price of health care, starting with prescription drugs.

So for years, he's been regularly emailing the one person that he believes can make a difference.

And that's Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

"Amazon could work with small pharmacies across the country to provide a huge value to Prime customers, on a regular basis (with) short delivery times, not to mention the effect it would have on competition that over charges immensely," one of Umbehr's emails to Bezos suggests.

Umbehr says he has contacted Bezos about every other week for several years, and forwarded about half-a-dozen of these emails on request.

"I love Jeff," he said. "I would s--- a brick if he ever got back to me."

While Bezos has never personally responded, Umbehr's hopes soared when an Amazon employee got back to him encouraging him to submit a business proposal.

Amazon also wrote that he would hear from the company if his ideas "contributed to Amazon's business goals."

But in January 2017, Umbehr received his most detailed response informing him that his email had been forwarded along to Amazon's business development team. "Jeff has empowered talented people on this team to work closely with and make strategic decisions about these issues," the email reads.