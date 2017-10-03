Early Movers: LEN, MGM, GE, TSLA, EFX, WFC & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Lennar – The homebuilder reported quarterly profit of $1.06 per share, five cents a share above estimates. Revenue also topped forecasts. Home deliveries were up 12 percent from a year earlier, with new orders up eight percent.

MGM Resorts – Susquehanna downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "positive" in the wake of the Las Vegas tragedy, even though it feels over the long term, MGM's business will rebound. In the short term, Susquehanna notes the possibility of downward earnings revisions.

General Electric — Chairman Jeff Immelt has stepped down three months ahead of schedule. John Flannery, who succeeded Immelt as CEO, will take over as chairman.

Tesla – The automaker missed its goal of building 1,500 Model 3 vehicles during the quarter, reporting that it built just 260 during the July through September period. Tesla said there are no fundamental issues with Model 3 production and that it understands what needs to be fixed. Overall, Tesla delivered 26,150 vehicles during the third quarter.

Equifax – The credit reporting agency said an investigation of its data breach revealed that 2.5 million more customers than originally reported may have been affected by the hack. That follows an investigation by cybersecurity firm Mandiant and brings the total to 145.5 million.

Wells Fargo – The bank's Chief Executive Officer Tim Sloan will appear before the Senate Banking Committee today, facing questions about the bank's sales practices, mortgage fees, and other issues.

American Express – Amex won a dismissal of a lawsuit accusing the credit card issuer of misleading shareholders about the loss of its 16-year relationship with warehouse retailer Costco. The suit contended that Amex downplayed the financial significance of that relationship, which ended when Costco aligned with Visa.

Sony – Sony said Andrew House, who has headed the Sony Interactive Entertainment unit since 2011, will leave the company by the end of the year and be replaced by the unit's deputy president John Kodera. Smith is credited with steering PlayStation 4 sales to the top spot among video game consoles.

Wal-Mart – Wal-Mart acquired New York-based delivery startup Parcel for an undisclosed amount. Parcel specializes in same-day and overnight delivery and operates 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

Goldman Sachs – Goldman is considering a new operation dedicated to trading bitcoin and other digital currencies.

Urban Outfitters — Urban was downgraded to "sell" from "hold" at Deutsche Bank, which said valuation has stretched to elevated levels amid a retail rally that the firm considers questionable.

Domino's Pizza, Darden Restaurants, Texas Roadhouse, Wendy's, Yum Brands – In new coverage of the restaurant industry, Stifel Nicolaus considers these stocks "buy" rated. Stifel said these businesses have healthy sales momentum, significant expansion plans, and a desire to return cash to shareholders. It's cautious on chains that have seen traffic declines for several years, such as Brinker International and Buffalo Wild Wings.

CenturyLink – The telecom company won the approval of U.S. regulators for its purchase of Level 3 Communications. Approval of the $24 billion deal will require that CenturyLink sell certain assets.