Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced a recall of 700,000 sports utility vehicles that are at risk for a brake defect, Dow Jones reported Tuesday.

Shares of Fiat Chrysler fell in premarket trading on the news.

The recall includes 2011-2014 Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs, which may have improperly installed brake-booster shields, Dow Jones reported. The shields are used to prevent corrosion that could hinder braking.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.