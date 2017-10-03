Former Intel CEO Paul Otellini has died at age 66

Former Intel CEO Paul Otellini died in his sleep on Monday, the company said. He was 66.

Otellini served as Intel's CEO from 2005 until he retired in 2013. According to Intel, the company's sales rose from $34 billion per year to $53 billion per year in 2012.

"We are deeply saddened by Paul's passing," Intel CEO Brian Krzanich said. "He was the relentless voice of the customer in a sea of engineers, and he taught us that we only win when we put the customer first."

Since his retirement in 2013, Otellini had spent his time working with the San Francisco Symphony and the San Francisco General Hospital, Intel said. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.