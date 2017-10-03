Former P&G CEO: 'I'm Taking the Gloves Off' in battle against Trian

Former chairman and CEO of Procter & Gamble A.G. Lafley has come to the vocal defense of the consumer packaged goods giant as it gears up for the largest proxy vote in history.

Lafley's former employer is embroiled in a battle with Nelson Peltz, whose fund Trian Partners has taken a $3.5 billion stake in P&G and is seeking a board seat. The battle is set to come to a head on Oct. 10, when the company holds its annual meeting.

In the letter, Lafley has some harsh words for both Peltz and Clayton Daley, who was Lafley's CFO for a time and was hired by Trian to run the fight.

"Mr. Peltz (and Mr. Daley) are clearly out for number one," Lafley wrote in a letter on Tuesday, "They certainly don't represent me, a long-term shareholder."

The letter was titled, "This is too important… I'm taking the gloves off."

Peltz delivered a 94-page white paper in September arguing that P&G's company structure is too complex, innovation too slow and financial planning too conservative. All three proxy solicitors — Egan-Jones, Glass Lewis and ISS — are recommending putting Peltz on the board of P&G.

Lafley worked as CEO of P&G from 2000 to 2010 and again in 2013 to 2015. He oversaw some of the company's most sweeping changes, including the sale of its pet food brands to Mars for $2.9 billion, Duracell batteries unit to Berkshire Hathaway for $4.7 billion and beauty business to Coty for roughly $11.4 billion.

His second tenure at the company came after the then P&G CEO stepped down following a battle with activist Bill Ackman.