JPMorgan releases top stock picks with upcoming catalysts

JPMorgan Chase's research team named its favorite stock picks that are expected to have good news in the coming months.

Each month, we ask our equity analysts for one to three of their best stock picks targeted to the following investment strategies:

Near-term

Growth

Income

Value

Short ideas

JPMorgan analyst Nicholas Rosato Jr. said in Tuesday's note to clients that the ideas are geared toward those strategies and thus might vary from the firm's fundamental ratings.

The analyst included detailed descriptions of the catalyst expected over the next few months and provided both JPMorgan's price target and rating for each of the listed firms.

Here are three companies that made JPMorgan's recommended list and the firm's price targets for each.