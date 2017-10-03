The House tax plan is "highly likely" to include a fourth, top rate on wealthy households, a senior Republican told CNBC.

The Republican tax framework released late last month called for three income tax rates of 12, 25 and 35 percent. It gave lawmakers the option of adding a fourth rate for the wealthiest Americans, an option that at least the House plans to take.

The rate likely would not be higher than 39.6 percent, the current top income tax rate.

For the GOP, adding a fourth, higher rate may help to quell criticism that the proposal gives a large tax break to the rich. It could also aid Republicans, at least partly, in making up for the revenue lost from the broad proposed tax cuts on households and businesses.

The House and Senate tax-writing committees are working to turn the framework into bills. Republicans hope to pass a tax-reform plan this year.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.