How to retire before 40 without $1 million

Most Americans don't plan to retire until at least age 60. Recently, more than half of adults surveyed by GOBankingRates said they don't expect to retire until they're 65 or older.

But there are people who have managed to leave the 9-to-5 at a much younger age — people like Billy and Akaisha Kaderli, who retired at the age of 38 in 1991. Over the last 26 years, they have traveled the world and lived life on their terms.

More from Go Banking Rates:

Retirement survival strategies for rising healthcare costs

35 ways to save for your emergency fund

The cheapest places to retire



The Kaderlis didn't win the lottery or inherit a windfall that allowed them to quit their jobs. In fact, they didn't even have $1 million saved. The Kaderlis retired before 40 with about $500,000. If you want to grow your savings and retire early, keep reading to learn more about how they did it — and you can, too.