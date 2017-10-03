Mark Cuban 'actively considering' run for president; 90% chance he won't run

Billionaire investor and entrepreneur Mark Cuban told CNBC's "Fast Money" on Tuesday that he's "actively considering" a run for the presidency.

However, he said there's a 90 percent chance he won't run, citing his wife's displeasure with the idea.

"Based off what's happening in the White House, based off what's happening in the country and the world, we need better leadership. And I think I could do a better job," he said. "But there's a lot more to it than just thinking you can do a better job, and so I'm not ready to make the commitment."

A lot can happen in the next three years. If a candidate emerged who could do a better job than him, Cuban said, he would support that person.

"It's not my all-time dream to be president of the United States," he said.

Cuban was a vocal opponent of President Donald Trump during the presidential campaign and has continued to criticize him. Last week, Cuban said Trump should read a book instead of tweeting about NFL players protesting the national anthem.

When it comes to the White House's tax-reform plan, Cuban said it's based on the theory that cutting the corporate tax rate will help workers. If the goal is to increase Americans' incomes, politicians should either reduce the payroll tax or get companies to commit to increasing wages if they get a tax cut, he said.

"There's no reason to just base it off of theory anymore," he said. "In the '60s, that's what you had to do. In the '80s, maybe. But not anymore."

Cuban said he wouldn't mind if the top individual tax rate were raised if deductions were added. As for the estate tax, Cuban said the country needs it for the general fund.

He does support simplifying the tax code.

"It shouldn't cost more to do your taxes than you pay in taxes," he said.